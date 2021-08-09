Delhi Airport bags award for best facility in India and Central Asia; only Indian airport in global top 50

The airport has also moved from 50th to 45th in the overall ranking of the world’s top 50 airports

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi has bagged the 2021 Skytrax World Airport Awards crown for best airport in India and Central Asia for the third consecutive year.

The recognition — the airport industry’s most prestigious accolade — is awarded on the basis of an assessment of customer service and facilities at over 550 airports. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a GMR Group-consortium that operates the facility, made the announcement in a press statement. The Delhi Airport is the only Indian facility among the world’s top 50 airports.

“Our agile and effective response to the pandemic and crisis preparedness has led us to be recognised by Skytrax. Adopting the ‘new-normal’, DIAL remains committed to boosting its efforts in providing the best airport experience to all its passengers,” DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said.

The airport has also moved from 50th to 45th in the overall ranking of the world’s top 50 airports.

Skytrax has also bestowed on Delhi Airport the Covid-19 Airport Excellence Award for successfully implementing safety protocols during the pandemic. It is also the only Indian airport to make it to this category.

Jaipuriar said the real praise behind the achievement belonged to the airport staff members, stakeholders, and partners and their focus, resilience, and customer centricity.

The Hyderabad International Airport, another GMR Group-led facility, was the other major mover this year, jumping to 64th place in the global ranking from 71st last year.

Delhi Airport and Hyderabad Airport have beaten the likes of Mumbai, Chennai, and Bangalore airports and Colombo Airport in Sri Lanka in the ‘Best Airport in India and Central Asia’ category.

The accolade comes at a time when the airline industry in India and the rest of the world are struggling to recover from the pandemic-induced shutdowns.