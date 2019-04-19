Death penalty for taking selfies? Know why clicking yourself on this Thailand beach is dangerous

Taking a selfie at Phuket\u2019s Mai Khao beach in Thailand can now land you in jail with a heavy fine or may even get you a death penalty. Mai Khao beach is next to Phuket International Airport and planes fly low over the sand as they come to land. The spot has become popular with those looking for an adrenaline rush, trying to snap the perfect shot and posing with the aircraft as they approach. However, authorities have now claimed the constant photo-taking is distracting pilots. and visitors have been banned from the area. In fact, locals and tourists have also been instructed to avoid flying drones and shining flashlights at the beach, as a lot of drone sightings have led to cancellations of planes. A 9 km-long exclusion zone on Mai Khao beach has been introduced to clamp down on selfie-snapping. However, the punishment for trespassing could be jail time, but the maximum penalty is death. READ: Good news! Bungee jumping coming to Goa soon, reveals Jumpin Heights Vijit Kaewsaiteam, vice president of Phuket International Airport, has said that the ban is to prevent pilots from getting distracted. As reported by Express.co.uk, Kaewsaiteam said that bright lights had dazzled pilots at nights and drone photography was also a risk. If you\u2019re found to be endangering an aircraft in Thailand, you risk a prison sentence between five years and life imprisonment. The worst offenders could face capital punishment and be executed. However, locals are not too pleased with the ban as they feel this will affect their business and livelihoods. However, the decision to shut off the section of beach will affect tourism badly. As per a report by the local media, a source said that, if the beach is closed, we will have serious problems because many tourists simply will not come. They added that they want (Airports of Thailand, which operates Phuket International Airport) to look at them and support locals.