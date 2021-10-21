  • MORE MARKET STATS

Curbs on international flights unlikely to be lifted soon; not much demand for overseas routes: Official

By: |
October 21, 2021 9:27 PM

Scheduled international passenger flights to and from India remain suspended since March last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. India has air bubble arrangements with more than 25 countries for operating international flights.

Curbs on international flights unlikely to be lifted soon; not much demand for overseas routes: OfficialCurrently, India has air bubble arrangements with 28 countries, including the US, the UK, Germany and Japan. (Representational image/Reuters)

The government is unlikely to lift the restrictions on international flights immediately, a senior civil aviation ministry official has indicated, saying current frequencies under air bubble arrangements are adequate to meet the demand.

Scheduled international passenger flights to and from India remain suspended since March last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. India has air bubble arrangements with more than 25 countries for operating international flights.

Related News

Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal told PTI that the current frequencies available under the air bubble arrangements are adequate to meet the demand and there is not much demand for international routes as the visa regime is very restrictive.

He also noted that on certain sectors such as US and Canada, airlines have 30 to 40 per cent load factors for mid-December 2021. “We can surely consider opening once demand nears pre-COVID levels.” Speaking on the sidelines after the inauguration of the Kushinagar international airport in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, Bansal also said that if there is a need, then air bubble arrangements can be expanded.

Under an air bubble arrangement between two countries, international passenger flights can be operated by their respective carriers into each other’s territories subject to certain conditions.

Currently, India has air bubble arrangements with 28 countries, including the US, the UK, Germany and Japan.

To a query on when fare bands are likely to be removed, Bansal said a call would be taken “once demand returns to pre-COVID levels”.

Domestic air services resumed after two months on May 25, 2020.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Curbs on international flights unlikely to be lifted soon not much demand for overseas routes Official
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Luxury stay at Jammu’s Patnitop! Skyview by Empyrean announces new premium boutique hospitality establishment
2Back on track: Vistara begins serving hot vegetarian meals on domestic flights as Covid situation improves
3100 heritage monuments to be lit in colours of Indian flag to mark 100 cr Covid vaccination feat