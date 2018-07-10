Culinary experiences around the world worth travelling for

Culinary travel is gaining rapid popularity. We travel to experience the local culture and eating traditional food is largely connected with this experience. There is no better way to understand the culture of a country than to dig your hands and enjoy the culinary delights of a foreign place. So, get ready to indulge in some traditional cuisines that will satiate your food cravings!

RCI India has assembled some of the most extravagant and sensual reasons to stamp your passport with culinary travel.

Say cheese and chocolate in Switzerland: Travel from the 800-year-old lakeside town of Lucerne to the ski resort of Zermatt for an immersion in Alpine culture and cuisine, including a visit to Maison Cailler, the home of Switzerland’s oldest milk chocolate brand; a tour of the walled medieval cheese village of Gruyeres; and a raclette tasting at the 16th-century Chateau de Villa. Additionally, take a ride on the Chocolate Train (Glazier Express) that allows you to visit a cheese factory, a castle and a chocolate factory in Broc. What’s better than snow and chocolates?

Dine inside the world’s most recognised landmark: Picnicking and looking out onto the world’s most recognised landmark is a great feeling, but go one step further and book a table inside the Eiffel Tower at the one Michelin-starred fine diner, Le Jules Verne. Additionally, wander the streets of Paris with a baguette in hand. There’s nothing better than crunching on a baguette fresh out of the oven! Enjoy your breakfast with a chocolate croissant. Any patisserie in town will have “pain au chocolat,” which is a must eat for everyone travelling to Paris.

Slurp soup dumplings in Beijing: While Xiao long bao can be found at fine dining restaurants in India, Beijing, the delicacy’s hometown, does it infinitely better. Peer through the streets of Chinatown to see expert hands folding perfect pleats and steamer baskets flying out to tables, where they land, every dumpling intact, near-bursting with flavourful juice. Some might call these the best in China, but trying a variety and arguing about it is half the fun. You can complete your trip by staying at the Artyzen Habitat Dongzhimen Beijing which is situated in the middle of Beijing and offers an on-site restaurant and café to beat the midnight hunger. The good news is, if Beijing is too far for you, you can try Gangtok, which offers unbelievable delicious dumplings as well. Famously known as ‘momo’s’ in the city.

Sample the streets of Mumbai: In Mumbai, start with the chaat, a collection of snacks that marries the crunchy and soft textures of puffed rice and crackers with the sweet, tart flavours of chutneys. Then there’s the pav bhaji, a spiced mixed vegetable concoction, slathered with butter and drizzled with lemon juice, that you’ve got to grab with the toasted buns served on the side. When you travel to Mumbai, eat what the locals love, that means hitting the streets. A stroll through this large city will reveal colourful, vibrant food stalls and carts.

Have high tea in London: If your idea of a scone is that graceless dough ball in the Starbucks, get yourself to London town. High tea can be pricey, but it’s worth doing, even just once, to experience what flour and butter can be when baked to their highest expression and topped with a dollop of the richest, sweetest cream and fresh berry jam. London’s hotels, restaurants and cafés have the world’s best spread when it comes to high tea. It’s all here: from classic tea, scones and finger sandwiches, to lager-braised bacon jam, cannabis choccies, and Manolo Blahnik gingersnap stillettos.