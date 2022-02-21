CSM Technologies launches seamless digital solution Tourque for tourism sector

According to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Digital Transformation Initiative, digitisation in the aviation and travel industry will create up to $305 billion for the industry and benefits valued at $700 billion for customers.

Tourism is one of the sectors that have borne the maximum burnt due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Covid-induced lockdowns and closures of the hotels had forced people across the globe to remain under home quarantine that also battered the face of global travel and tourism.

Now that international travel has started opening up, tourism is now seeing a revival in its trajectory. Talking of some positive takeaways of the pandemic, the industry has witnessed a reset in the way the cautious yet curious traveller plans their travel. People have shifted to digital platforms to plan, discover, shop and book online.

According to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Digital Transformation Initiative, digitisation in the aviation and travel industry will create up to $305 billion for the industry and benefits valued at $700 billion for customers.

The emergence of the digital economy now craves an experiential element in tourism for travellers along with other stakeholders for equal opportunities for all. There are many apps and websites through which you can book your travel plan but there is no seamless digital platform that has all tourism products bundled, which offers different players in the fragmented ecosystem.

Bhubaneswar-headquartered CSM Technologies has launched Torque, which is a one-stop digital solution that fills in the long-standing void in the travel value chain.

Priyadarshi Nanu Pany, founder & CEO, CSM Technologies, said that the integrated website helps aggregate both state and non-state, actors like the travel operators, government departments, hotel owners, travel bloggers, tour guides, cabbies, etc. Torque offers a seamless digital offering that offers a complete assisted journey to the tourist from destination discovery to delight.

Apart from being a one-stop-shop platform, Torque is an integrated content management system backed with analytics and digital asset management, along with a dragonfly view of the top tourism destinations, virtual tours, and experiences. It offers 360-degree social media management with tools to extract user-generated content on tourist reviews.

Torque also includes an AI (Artificial Intelligence) platform and an e-commerce platform for small & medium enterprises (SMEs) for cross-linkage of relevant packages, giving its users a complete experience that keeps its users glued via content personalisation.