CSIA Mumbai again achieves ACI’s Level 3+ Neutrality

GVK Mumbai International Airport (MIAL), the company that administers the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) achieved yet another milestone by becoming the only airport in the country and second globally, to achieve a three-year extension of ACI’s Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) ‘Level 3+ Neutrality’ certification. This prestigious certification is conferred by the Airports Council International (ACI), the global authority of international Airports.

ACA ‘Level 3+ Neutrality’ accreditation is the highest level of environmental achievement available to airports for their contribution in offsetting carbon emissions. This certification assumes greater importance given that CSI Airport, Mumbai has the credit of being the busiest airport with a single runway with more than 48.5 million passengers having travelled to and from Mumbai.

The accreditation will be valid till May 2021 and is the outcome of continuous efforts for environmental protection, energy management and reduction of carbon emissions in airport operations. Three year renewal of ACA Level 3+ requires an airport to fulfill stringent requirement of achieving reduction (verified by third party) in GHG emissions of one of its Scope 3 activity, in addition to the reduction of Scope 1 & Scope 2 emissions.

MIAL adopted the ACI’s airport carbon accreditation programme in 2011 and since then has gradually earned the four certifications given under the programme by embracing a series of initiatives. Greenhouse gases accounting and management along with setting a greenhouse gas policy and energy reduction target formed an essential part of the sustainability programme at the CSI Airport, Mumbai. Apart from this, generating solar power, reducing noise around the airport, operating as a silent airport, recycling food waste and water are other initiatives undertaken by MIAL.