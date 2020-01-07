Cruise tourism in big demand! Jalesh Cruises set to float second luxury vessel, check details

The Karnika ship has been cruising since April 2019

Dreaming of a luxury-filled cruise that is affordable too? Get set to be delighted with a range of pocket-friendly cruise options: Spa, salon, casino, swimming pool and perpetual ocean view! These are some of the features of the luxurious Jalesh Cruises, which first set sail on Indian seas on a ship named Karnika in April 2019. The Essel group-owned cruise service is now all set to board all these features on a second vessel and sail it ashore the seas in October this year. It is also looking to make cruise tourism suitable for young independent travellers.

The plans were revealed by Strategic Advisor of Jalesh Cruises Rajiv Duggal on the sidelines of the launch of the world’s first business-to-business jewellery exhibition, which commenced aboard the Karnika on Monday. He said that due to a steep increase in demand for cruise tourism in the country, the group is expecting a 35-40 per cent rise in the bookings this year.

He added that cruises are also a medium of employment generation as the Karnika employs as many as 900 people and so will the second vessel.

Within the next five years, Indian seas could be seen dotted with four to five ships of the cruise service.

Jalesh Cruises is also preparing for destination weddings as weddings on a cruise are becoming increasingly popular. Not wanting to lose out on business travellers, they are also working on tapping the meetings, incentives, conferences and events segment.

Chairman of the Mumbai Port trust Sanjay Bhatia said that the tourism sector in the country is witnessing an exciting phase and cruise tourism could play a significant role in giving it a boost.

Jalesh Cruises had in April last year launched a cruise from Mumbai to Goa at a price ranging between Rs 18,500-25,000 per person. Onboard, activities and facilities like Broadway shows, movie nights, dance parties, gaming zones and dedicated areas for kids and teenagers are organised in order to cater to passengers of all demographics.