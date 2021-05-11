Covid Effect: Delhi airport to shut operations at T2 terminal from May 17 midnight

Currently, the Delhi airport is handling around 325 flights per day, they mentioned. Before the pandemic, it used to handle around 1,500 flights per day.
The Delhi airport’s decision has come at a time when India and its aviation sector has been badly hit by the second wave of the pandemic. (File Photo: IE)
The Delhi international airport will shut down its T2 terminal from May 17 midnight as the number of flights have reduced significantly due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, sources said on Tuesday.
From May 17 midnight, all flights will be handled at the T3 terminal only, they stated.