  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid Effect: Delhi airport to shut operations at T2 terminal from May 17 midnight

By: |
May 11, 2021 10:35 PM

Currently, the Delhi airport is handling around 325 flights per day, they mentioned. Before the pandemic, it used to handle around 1,500 flights per day.

delhi airportThe Delhi airport’s decision has come at a time when India and its aviation sector has been badly hit by the second wave of the pandemic. (File Photo: IE)

The Delhi international airport will shut down its T2 terminal from May 17 midnight as the number of flights have reduced significantly due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, sources said on Tuesday.

From May 17 midnight, all flights will be handled at the T3 terminal only, they stated.

Related News

Currently, the Delhi airport is handling around 325 flights per day, they mentioned. Before the pandemic, it used to handle around 1,500 flights per day.

The Delhi airport’s decision has come at a time when India and its aviation sector has been badly hit by the second wave of the pandemic.

During the last few weeks, the number of domestic air passengers per day have come from more than 2.2 lakh to around 75,000 right now, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry’s data.

Similarly, international air traffic has also been affected by the second wave of the pandemic.

New cases of coronavirus in India fell to 3.29 lakh after 14 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 infections to 2,29,92,517, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A total of 3,29,942 infections were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 2,49,992 with 3,876 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Covid Effect Delhi airport to shut operations at T2 terminal from May 17 midnight
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Vaccination visibility will become a confidence builder for travel recovery: Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, OYO Rooms
2Provide clarity over opening Australia’s borders with world: Top tourism body to Oz govt
3China to draw ‘separation line’ on peak of Mount Everest