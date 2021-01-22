Covid-19 vaccination drive, Republic Day 2021 weekend cheer Tourism sector as more Indians pack their bags; Top trends

Over the years, long weekends have turned out to become one of the most popular and sought after trend in the travel industry witnessing a growth in demand. (Financial Express Online image by Debjit Sinha)

Covid pandemic jolted the travel and tourism industry like never before and the past year proved to be a frustrating year for the sector. However, the arrival of Covid-19 vaccines and India’s vaccination drive have left a positive impact on travel and tourism as more people have started visiting their favourite destinations within India in 2021.

Over the years, long weekends have turned out to become one of the most popular and sought after trend in the travel industry witnessing a growth in demand. While 2020 kept us indoors as COVID-19 raged across the world, 2021 looks promising with COVID vaccines introduced. With the beginning of the new year, there has been an immense growth in the travel sector where booking enquiries are increasing for leisure trips. Consumers are opting for travel as their confidence to step out grows further. The month of January witnessed an increase in demand for the long weekend of Makar Sankranti and the upcoming weekend of Republic Day where travelers are enquiring about holiday packages, Yatra.com said.

“We have witnessed a 30 per cent to 40 per cent rise in booking enquiries specifically for the Republic Day long weekend. Major surge of over 60 per cent than normal in bookings for leisure travel- The biggest surge is for beach destinations like Goa and Pondicherry followed by hills in Manali and Northeast- Darjeeling and Gangtok. However, the contribution of weekends in overall check-ins are at over 50 per cent which is less than 20 per cent same time last year,” Yatra.com said.

The recently released annual Edelman Trust barometer suggested that close to 80 per cent of people in India surveyed were willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine within the first 6 to 12 months of it being available, which was close to 2.5 times higher than the global average of 33 per cent. This makes Indians the most optimistic about the vaccine, giving hope to the tourism industry in the fastest growing outbound market of the world of some revival, RateGain Technologies, a leading SaaS company for travel and hospitality, said.

Meanwhile, India’s recovery was above 100 per cent for all the weeks of December. It was observed that Indians booked last minute travel mostly to travel during the end of December and first week of January. Popular destinations such as Goa, Shimla, and Jammu still figured in the top 10 destinations for the first month of 2021, RateGain Technologies stated.

Popular destinations from New Delhi are Jaipur, Nainital, Rishikesh, Manesar, and Mussorie. Popular destinations from Mumbai are Panchgani, Lonavala, Alibaug, Mahabaleshwar. Poeple from Chennai are visiting Vellore, Mahabalipuram, Sadras Town, Pondicherry. People from Bangalore are visiting Coorg, Ramanagram, and Nandi Hills. People from Kolkata are visiting Roopark Village, Bishnupur, and Shantiniketan, Yatra.com said in its Republic Day weekend trends.