COVID-19 Unlock: Kamakhya Devi temple set to open from June 30, annual Ambubachi Mela canceled this year

Kamakhya temple administration had been shut since lockdown announcement (Image:ANI)

Kamakhya Devi temple set to open from June 30! which is one of the most holy and revered shrines of the Hindu devotees in the North East of the country is all set to open its doors for the devotees from June 30, ANI reported. The decision was announced by the temple head of the shrine on Monday. However, the annual attraction of the Kamakhya temple Ambubachi Mela has been canceled this year, the head of the temple told ANI. The decision to cancel the annual fair at the temple was taken in the wake of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country. More than 25 lakh people had partaken in the annual Ambubachi Mela, the head priest of the temple said.

Annual Ambubachi Mela cancelled this year

Apart from being the biggest event held at the precincts of the temple in the mid of June every year, the festival also generates bounties of revenue for the temple administration. This year the temple was scheduled to be organised between June 22 and June 24. Kamakhya temple is also one of the major sources of revenue for the state government as the tourists from all over the country throng the temple and boost the tourism economy of the state.

Unlock Phase 1: Kamakhya temple administration had been shut since lockdown announcement

The government had allowed the temples and religious places to open in the non containment zones in its Unlock phase 1 strategy. However, the Kamakhya temple management decided to remain shut beware of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state and the country. Kamakhya temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas which hold particular significance in the Hindu religion. The Shakti Peethas are spread as far as in Nepal, Pakistan, China and Sri Lanka.

Even before the nationwide lockdown was imposed the temple administration had been shut for the fear of Coronavirus pandemic. More than 4.25 lakh of Coronavirus positive cases have emerged in the country whereas on the global level a total of 90 lakh Coronavirus cases have emerged. According to WHO, the spike in the daily number of Coronavirus positive cases was highest at 1.25 lakh on Monday.