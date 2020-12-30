  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19 test at Mumbai Airport: Flyers can now get Coronavirus test report in 13 minutes; Check cost, details

Dec 30, 2020

Mumbai Airport Covid test, RT-PCR test guidelines: Since its launch on December 15, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has witnessed an average of 30-35 such tests per day.

Mumbai Airport Covid TestCovid-19 test at Mumbai Airport: Apart from the express Covid-19 test, flyers can also opt for a regular RT-PCR test. (Reuters image)

Covid-19 test at Mumbai Airport: Flyers are now can avail the Coronavirus testing report within 13 minutes at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM) in Mumbai. The newly launched Covid testing facility is available for 24 hours. Mumbai airport already has RT-PCR Covid-19 testing facilities for all domestic arriving and departing passengers and all international arriving flyers.

Covid-19 Testing facility at Mumbai airport

Mumbai airport authorities started the ‘Abbott ‘ID Now’ Covid-19 test for flyers on December 15. Flyers need to pay Rs 4,500 for the express test. Since its launch on December 15, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has witnessed an average of 30-35 such tests per day. A total of 400 express tests have been carried out at the airport till December 28, which include passengers who had connecting flights to destinations outside Maharashtra. The testing method is in compliance with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) standards, according to a PTI report.

RT-PCR testing facility for domestic, international passengers at Mumbai Airport

Apart from the express Covid-19 test, flyers can also opt for a regular RT-PCR test. There is an RT-PCR Covid-19 testing facility available for all domestic arriving and departing passengers at Level 10 – Departures Area. Test results will take up to 24-48 hours for arriving passengers and 8 to 10 hours for departing passengers and will be sent via email. Flyers need to show Valid ID proof to avail of such test which costs Rs 850. Passengers who test negative will be allowed to continue their journey and flyers who test positive will be sent for institutional quarantine in Mumbai, CSMIA guidelines on its website read.

All International arriving passengers can avail of the RT-PCR test for Covid -19 at the T2 Arrivals Lounge Area. Test results will take up to 8-10 hours and will be sent via email and flyers need to pay Rs 850 for the test, Mumbai airport authority said.

