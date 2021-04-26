COVID-19 surge: India’s travel restrictions explained

US-based United Airlines has announced last week that it is canceling its flights out of Delhi to San Francisco, Newark and Chicago as some Covid-19 travel requirement discussions are impacting the operation of flights.

With the second wave of Coronavirus wreaking havoc on more than 3 lakh people a day in India, many countries are now apprehensive regarding travel ties with the country and therefore, imposing travel restrictions. Recently, Iran and Kuwait have suspended flights from India on the back of Covid-19 surge along with a dozen other countries. In the last 10 days, fresh restrictions on international travelers from India have been introduced in order to contain the spread to other countries.

Countries having restrictions on travel

Many countries which have imposed travel restrictions include the UK, New Zealand, Canada, Singapore, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Oman, the UAE, and Iran as they are not allowing people coming from India to their borders. Not only this, but those who have been to India or are taking a transit flight via India will not be allowed to enter the countries.

Countries like France, Australia and the US have also updated their guidelines. In the latest guidelines, a strict quarantine has to be followed by passengers coming from India to France. The US has also asked people to avoid any travel even if the person is fully vaccinated. Australia, on the other hand, has said that it will restrict the number of people who can enter the country.

United Airlines cancels its flights from Delhi

US-based United Airlines has announced last week that it is canceling its flights out of Delhi to San Francisco, Newark and Chicago as some Covid-19 travel requirement discussions are impacting the operation of flights. However, soon after this, the airline said that it will resume flights from Sunday whereas, Mumbai flights have been operating as per schedule.

The US restricted travel from India

Meanwhile, the US has been strongly urging people not to have any kind of travel plans to India even if the vaccinations have been completed. The advisory came from the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. However, there is no official communication on completely restricting the travel. The US Embassy in New Delhi has not been taking any in-person visa appointments or interview-waiver appointments- which will last till May 9.