  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19 surge: ASI monuments closed for visitors till May 15

By: |
April 15, 2021 8:26 PM

Last year, too, all monuments and sites maintained by the ASI were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ASI monuments"Due to the prevailing COVID situation, it has been decided to close all centrally protected monuments, sites and museums under the ASI with immediate effect and till May 15 or until further orders," the ASI said.

All centrally protected monuments, museums and sites under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have been closed with immediate effect till May 15 due to the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, the Union culture ministry said on Thursday.

An order to this effect was issued by the ASI and it was tweeted by Culture Minister Prahlad Patel this evening.

Related News

“Due to the prevailing COVID situation, it has been decided to close all centrally protected monuments, sites and museums under the ASI with immediate effect and till May 15 or until further orders,” the ASI said.

Last year, too, all monuments and sites maintained by the ASI were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Covid-19 surge ASI monuments closed for visitors till May 15
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1To fly or not: Sudden spike in Covid cases, mandatory Covid negative test dampens air travel sentiments
2Empty middle seats may reduce COVID-19 exposure on flights, lab study finds
3We need authentic documentation of temple stories; only in Uttarakhand, temple stories are written outside important shrines: Anuradha Goyal