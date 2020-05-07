COVID-19: Safety measures stepped up! How Kochi airport is gearing up to receive NRIs from Middle East; details

The passengers on the aircraft will be examined using temperature guns and thermal scanners before they enter the airport terminal.

COVID-19: Safety measures stepped up at Kochi airport for receiving evacuees from the Middle East! From the moment passengers reach the airport till when they are handed over their baggage, every possible measure has been taken to ensure the well being and safety of passengers. Expecting many stranded non-resident Keralites to be evacuated from the Middle East starting Thursday onwards, the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) is gearing up with several safety measures!

The first flight reaching the Cochin International Airport is expected to reach Thursday night, IE reported. Further, the cabin crew as well as the pilots leading Air India’s first batch of flights have been trained in COVID-19 infection control best practices, besides being put through RT-PCR test. The report in IE states that the training process of 12 Air India personnel including 4 pilots was conducted by the Government Medical College, Kochi.

IE report cites Medical college RMO Dr. Ganesh Mohan as saying that the Air India staff are trained on several aspects related to safety such as wearing face shield while on board, handling health emergency on the flight, using PPE suit and kits.

The first flight reaching Cochin from Abu Dhabi is expected to have around 179 passengers. Once the aircraft lands and is disinfected, a special parking bay and aero-bridge will be kept ready. The passengers on the aircraft will be examined using temperature guns and thermal scanners before they enter the airport terminal.

For symptomatic passengers, a dedicated way to access an ambulance and to take them to a hospital. However, asymptomatic passengers will head to a health desk and undergo a basic health check up.

Next, passengers will need to collect their baggage. Their baggage will be provided after disinfection. DRDO’s ultraviolet disinfection system at the Cochin International airport will be functional to ensure that the baggage of passengers, after it is disinfected, will go through two tunnels for ultraviolet ray exposure. Following this process, the passengers can take their baggage.