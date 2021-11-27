Covid-19: Relaxation given in waiting time for arriving passengers at Pune airport, says Maharashtra Deputy CM

He said airline operators check the vaccination or RT-PCR status of all passengers at the time of selling tickets as well as boarding, so the norm of waiting at the airport here for a few hours after arrival has been relaxed.
Passengers arriving in Pune by flights will not have to spend too much time at the airport for verification of COVID-19 norms due to relaxation provided recently, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday.
The state will follow the norms laid down by the Central government for international passengers, he added. Addressing a press conference, Pawar said cinema halls and auditoriums can operate at 100 per cent capacity but patrons will have to wear masks and follow pandemic protocols strictly, while open-air programmes will also be allowed with adequate precaution.
