COVID-19 quarantine, self isolation: How to opt for safe stay? Agoda rolls out offers for Indian travellers

COVID-19 quarantine stay and self isolation: How to opt for a safe stay while traveling from one city to another? Self isolation is now super easy for Indian travellers through Agoda’s platform! Agoda, a global digital travel platform has recently launched two distinct channels for travellers in India to easily opt and search for quarantine stays or alternative stay options during the second wave of the pandemic. By leveraging its technology expertise and global presence, the platform aims to support Indian travellers to make informed decisions related to finalising their quarantine or alternative stay options.

According to Tarik Fadil, Associate Vice President, Partner Services, Indian Subcontinent & North Southeast Asia, the objective of the initiative is to make it easy for Indians to self-isolate, “We hope to help, by using our tech to connect our partner hotels with guests, thereby making hotel bookings stress free and quick through Agoda’s platform.”

COVID-19 Quarantine stays: Agoda’s new offer for travellers in India

Having rolled out two new channels for accessing information related to several COVID-19 quarantine stays, the first channel on its website provides travellers with a list that has been curated from its accommodation partner network, which also provides “hospi-tel” services.

By referring to this, it simply means that travellers who are Covid-19 positive can be isolated there until complete recovery. Such guests who have tested COVID-19 positive and show stable vitals can self-isolate themselves within any of Agoda’s listed 100+ hotels, spanning 23 cities across India.

Notably, these hotel properties span a range of price points besides offering additional services and amenities such as three daily meals, COVID-19 nursing support, oxygen support and other services enabling the guest’s wellbeing, throughout their period of treatment, self isolation and recovery. A contact list of hotels/hospitals (also referred to as hospi-tels) is provided on the official website. Guests can skim through the list and directly call and make a booking as well as payment once they make their decision.

COVID-19 quarantine and self isolation stays: How travellers benefit

For Indian travellers, however, the interest would be towards checking out Agoda’s 450+ hotels spanning cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and towns such as Nashik, Mohali, Raipur, among others. During the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Indians returning home or travelling between states or looking for self-isolating options can now book a safe stay based on the quarantine stay options that have been curated by Agoda on its website.

COVID-19 Quarantine stays: Agoda’s second offering for Asia

Next, Agoda’s second dedicated platform aligns with some of its alternative quarantine stays that have been rolled out in Asian countries such as Hong Kong, Thailand and the Philippines.

Agoda’s digital booking platforms for isolation and quarantine packages are now live. Better still, the platform is expected to roll out more property options for travellers in the coming months.

For its regular travelers, Agoda introduced several pandemic-friendly products such as GoLocal Tonight, HygienePlus and EasyCancel in 2020, thereby prioritising new safe travel preferences in India as well as across the world.