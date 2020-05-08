COVID-19: NRIs return to Kerala! Here’s how Kerala is facilitating their quarantine; see pics

The images show the quarantine arrangements made ready in Guruvayur for NRIs returning from the Middle East. (ANI photo)

COVID-19: NRIs returning to Kerala are now received with a mandatory 14-day ‘quarantine welcome’! Safe and comfy quarantine arrangements have been made ready for NRIs in Guruvayur, Thrissur district, as ANI image on Twitter indicates. With NRIs reaching Kerala on Thursday night and more non-resident Keralites expected to reach from the Middle East in the coming days, the state government has set up a quarantine centre in Guruvayur. The purpose is to ensure that they are isolated from others and stay safe before they are cleared by the concerned medical authorities to go back to their homes. The facilities for NRIs in Guruvayur have been well-arranged in a hotel with necessary amenities and services, as per ANI’s tweet.

The images show the quarantine arrangements made ready in Guruvayur for NRIs returning from the Middle East. The amenities are well arranged, safe and comfortable for the duration of a quarantine. Safety and cleanliness have been kept as top priority while making arrangements for NRIs to stay in quarantine on arrival.

Kerala govt has set up a quarantine centre in Guruvayur of Thrissur dist for people being brought from different countries. The 181 passengers who were brought to Cochin from Abu Dhabi on an Air India Express flight have been taken to quarantine centres in their respective dists. pic.twitter.com/xRh57FPifA — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

Earlier on Thursday night, around 177 Indian nationals from UAE were flown on an Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi. Local reports say that five passengers had been taken to isolation wards as they were detected with COVID-19 symptoms after being put through the airport’s thermal screening.

As per local reports, the five passengers had been taken to Aluva District hospital.

A report in Mathrubhumi indicates that 17 passengers wanted to stay in quarantine. Therefore, they were taken to the SCMS centre in Kalamassery, with one of them including a pregnant woman who will be sent to Kannuron Friday. Among the passengers who had landed from the Middle East in Kochi, there were about 49 pregnant women and 4 children.

Out of these, 30 of these passengers had returned home to pay their respects and attend the funeral ceremony of relatives. The Mathrubhumi report further states that 16 of the passengers are in a state of medical emergency.