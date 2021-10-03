  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19: Maharashtra’s Mumba Devi temple to reopen for fully-vaccinated devotees — check more details here

By: |
October 03, 2021 3:03 PM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray last month had announced the reopening of religious places from October 7.

maharashtra mumba devi templeCM Thackeray also urged people to not take the virus lightly and that people should continue following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour due to the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic; which could even be worse (Photo: IE)

Maharashtra: Mumba Devi Temple is finally set to reopen for devotees from October 7. Temple’s gates will, however, be limited to fully-vaccinated devotees only, news agency ANI tweeted on Sunday. The registration at temple website and covid negative certificate for unvaccinated persons will be mandatory. Moreover, flowers, garlands and prasad/bhog will not be allowed due to risk of COVID-19 infection, ANI tweet further read.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray last month had announced the reopening of religious places from October 7. An official SOP for devotees and officials was also issued for managing places of worship in order to ensure strict implementation of covid-19 protocols.

CM Thackeray also urged people to not take the virus lightly and that people should continue following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour due to the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic; which could even be worse.

Thackeray also added while making the announcements that Maharashtra is prepared for the possible third wave of coronavirus and that all precautions are in place. The states have thereby started relaxations in various activities. The minister also added that though infection rate is declining, the threat of coronavirus still prevails. “. “Although daily COVID-19 cases are showing a declining trend, everybody should take care and follow COVID-19 protocols.”

