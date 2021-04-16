COVID-19: Lucknow’s iconic Bada Imambara, other monuments closed for public

The monuments were earlier closed in March last year and were reopened in September when the coronavirus cases came down in the state. (Photo source: IE)

Iconic Nawabi-era structure the Bada Imambara and other monuments in the Uttar Pradesh capital have been closed for public till further orders due to the COVID-19 situation.

“Bada Imambara (Bhool Bhulaiya), Chhota Imambara, picture gallery and Shahjanaf Imambara have been closed till further orders,” an order issued by District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said. ”Violators of the order will be liable for punishable action under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code,” it said.

The monuments were earlier closed in March last year and were reopened in September when the coronavirus cases came down in the state.

Bada Imambara was built by Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula in 1784.