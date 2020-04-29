COVID-19 lockdown: NORKA registrations in Kerala soar! Nearly 3 lakh expats stranded due to lockdown set to return

The well being and safety of all non-Keralite residents returning to the state will be planned for and implemented by the state government. (File photo: (IE)

Norka registration details: Kerala’s NORKA registrations receive huge response! Day 1 of NORKA registrations saw more than a lakh registrations, with the highest number of non-resident Keralites registering from the UAA. Now nearly 3 lakh expats spanning 150 countries are expected to return to Kerala, with registrations already taking place on the online registration facility called Norka Roots. Those stranded expats from Kerala, who have registered with the non-resident Keralites Affairs website, are hoping to return to their home state on special flights.

Also, NORKA registrations to facilitate the return of stranded Keralites across different states within the country will commence from Wednesday.

At every media briefing, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has highlighted the state government’s commitment to NORKA and to those who are stranded and want to return to their home state including students, pregnant women and elderly persons.

Also read| Check Coronavirus Latest Updates here:

A question can arise – how will the state gear up to implement safety measures when the NORKA registrations itself indicate a possible huge turnout of expats?

According to the media briefings of the Kerala CM, it has been indicated that Kerala is ready to welcome any number of non-resident Keralites from abroad. All arrangements are being done by concerned departments across the state. The well being and safety of all non-Keralite residents returning to the state will be planned for and implemented by the state government.

For instance, the respective district collectors will take charge of making arrangements including medical screening at four of the state’s airports. Strict medical checks will be carried out across all airports of the state.

Several private hospitals across the state have also risen to the occasion and offered quarantine facilities and hospital infrastructure and ambulances to support the initiative.

Earlier, in an interview to FE, Kerala Health Minister had stated that preparedness has been high across the state at every level, particularly having learned several key takeaways from combating the deadly Nipah virus.

Meanwhile, NORKA is providing online medical services through which doctors can be consulted through the website and with prior registration. Community organisations and volunteers are also actively taking part to help stranded Keralites in Gulf countries.