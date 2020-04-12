COVID-19 lockdown: Funny banter between IndiGo, Vistara, AirAsia send Twitterati into a tizzy

IndiGo tweet sparked a series of threads on social media with Vistara responding and further inviting GoAir to join the fun.

Battling lockdown: Kudos to airlines for their funny banter, which brought smiles all around! After not being able to fly during the nationwide lockdown, Airline companies entertain Twitteratis with an interesting word play on Twitter. It started with IndiGo’s tweet and the chain led companies like Cafe Coffee Day, Penguin as well as Airport authorities to join in and entertain followers for the day. In a witty tweet, IndiGo said, “Hey, @airvistara , not #flyinghigher these days we heard? #StayingParkedStayingSafe #LetsIndiGo”. This tweet sparked a series of threads on social media with Vistara responding and further inviting GoAir to join the fun.

Vistara’s tweet read, ““These days being on-ground is a wonderful thing. Flying would not be a ‘smart’ choice, what say GoAirlines?” To this, GoAir responded with a comeback and also tagged Air Asia India. GoAir tweeted that they can hardly wait till people take to the skies and then went on to tag Air Asia India.

Next to join the quirky wordplay, AirAsia India replied to GoAir that staying at home is the ‘Red.Hot.Spicy’ thing to be do and then tagged SpiceJet! This further brought SpiceJet into the game too. After this, Delhi Airport, Mumbai Airport, Bangalore Airport and Hyderabad Airport joined the wordplay in no time and highlighted how the companies have been practising social distancing even in hangers.

Totally, @airvistara! Staying home is the safe feeling! We can hardly wait till everyone takes to the skies, coz at the moment it's not like #NowEveryoneCanFly right, @AirAsiaIndian? #StayingParkedStayingSafe — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) April 10, 2020

While the companies and airport authorities were participating in the Twitter thread, the day became interesting for many Twitter users. One of the Twitteratis said that it was “wonderful reading planes talking to each other.” Meanwhile, another user said that this has been the best conversation on Twitter in the last few days. While some thanked the airlines for making them smile, others appreciated the spirits of air carries in such unprecedented times.

Airlines have suspended their domestic and international flights due to the lockdown in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. The lockdown which was imposed till April 14, has now been extended for 15 more days that is till April 30.