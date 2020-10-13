COVID-19: From physical distancing to queue management, Centre issues guidelines for reopening of entertainment parks

These places are visited by a large number of people, increasing the risk of COVID-19. (Image: Wonderla Amusement Park, Bengaluru)

Entertainment parks reopening: Government issues SOPs for entertainment parks! As the country is gearing towards unlocking and reopening all activities, entertainment parks and similar attractions are also open. These places are visited by a large number of people, increasing the risk of COVID-19 if proper precautions are not taken. Keeping this in mind, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued an SOP for preventive measures at such places. Here’s what the guidelines by the Centre state.

Entertainment parks in India: Coronavirus prevention guidelines

The guidelines include general instructions along with specific instructions for the staff members and the visitors.