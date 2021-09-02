Covid-19: Everything to know about Karnataka’s quarantine protocols for travellers from Kerala

Those spending quarantine at institutional facilities will be allowed to leave only after they return a negative RT-PCR report. (File)

Karnataka’s recent order for a mandatory, week-long institutional quarantine for employees and students from Kerala sparked confusion.

Here is the Karnataka government’s latest guideline in detail.

Institutional quarantine

Karnataka re-imposed institutional quarantine for those arriving from Kerala following recommendations by the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee.

According to the order, the state has observed employees and students from Kerala are repeatedly testing positive for Covid-19 despite carrying negative RT-PCR reports. Such cases are considerably high in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.

The decision was taken to keep in check the spread of Covid-19, especially following the surge in Kerala after Onam.

Quarantine rules

The quarantine guidelines, issued by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, apply to all travellers from Kerala.

However, only employees and students need to quarantine at institutional facilities for a week, while others are allowed to quarantine at home for the same period.

RT-PCR reports

The order issued on September 1 says that all employees and students from Kerala will need to furnish a negative RT-PCR report no older than 72 hours. The report is mandatory regardless of their vaccination status. The certificates will be valid for a week, which they will spend in institutional quarantine.

The government has asked principals and administrators of educational institutions to make arrangements to quarantine students. Offices and companies have been directed to the same.

The order said such persons should not be permitted to remain in home quarantine under no circumstance. The employees and employees will remain under strict supervision for a week, and their swabs sent for RT-PCR tests.

Those spending quarantine at institutional facilities will be allowed to leave only after they return a negative RT-PCR report.

Protocol for symptoms while in quarantine

The government has asked employees and students in quarantine to self-assess and get an RT-PCR test done. They have also been directed to seek medical advice in case they experience symptoms.

If a person in institutional quarantine tests positive, they would be shifted to a Covid Care Centre on a compulsory basis. People who had been in contact with the infected person undergo RT-PCR tests.

Exemptions

All those who are neither employees nor students working or studying in the state will be allowed to quarantine at home for a week after they arrive from Kerala. However, a negative RT-PCR test report is mandatory for everyone.

Other exemptions

– Short-term travellers leaving within a maximum three days

– Students arriving for examinations with a parent each (returning within three days)

– Transit passengers to and from Kerala

– Healthcare professionals, constitutional functionaries, and their spouses

– Emergency situations (death in family, treatment)

– Children below 2 years