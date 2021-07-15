Covid-19: Check out the quarantine rules for domestic and international travellers to Gujarat

Travellers to Vadodara without a negative RT-PCR report will have to remain in home isolation till their reports arrive. (Picture courtesy: IE)

Gujarat will continue to conduct RT-PCR tests at Ahmedabad and Surat for all travellers from Europe, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East. Travellers arriving from Brazil, South Africa, and the United Kingdom will have to serve a week-long home quarantine period even if they test negative. They will be tested again after a week and released from quarantine only if the return a negative test. The airports in these two cities will continue to use thermal scanners for all incoming international travellers.

Meanwhile, domestic travellers arriving in Surat will have to go through seven days of home quarantine, while their health and wellbeing will be monitored for 14 days. Travellers to Vadodara without a negative RT-PCR report will have to remain in home isolation till their reports arrive. The other airports, including Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Kanlda, Rajkot, Vadodara, and Surat will continue the practice of thermal screening of all domestic passengers.

Additionally, visitors from Maharashtra to Kandla will have to carry with them a negative RT-PCR test report that was not conducted more than 72 hours before travel. The airport authorities will offer a test to those who are not carrying a negative report for a fee. Gujarat was one of the states that had borne the brunt of the second wave of Covid-19. The situation has improved drastically since then with just 689 active cases. In all, Gujarat has a total caseload of over 8 lakh and recorded 10,074 fatalities from the virus.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra followed the likes of Odisha, Punjab, and Rajasthan to scrap the need for negative RT-PCR test report for those travelling to the state. However, this applies only to travellers who have received both doses of the vaccine and they will have to carry documentary evidence of the vaccination.