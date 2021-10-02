Covid-19: Australia relaxes international travel restrictions; What does it mean for foreign travellers?

Since March 2020, only few citizens and permanent residents were allowed to return to the country after undergoing quota limits and a 14 days quarantine period in a hotel at their own expense.
Australia is opening up its international borders allowing its permanent residents and citizens to leave the country. Reopening of state borders, however depends on the respective state authorities in the country.
Australia’s Covid-19 restrictions
Australia imposed one of the strictest restrictions in the country during the covid-19 pandemic. Since March 2020, only few citizens and permanent residents were allowed to return to the country after undergoing quota limits and a 14 days quarantine period in a hotel at their own expense.
This led to widespread mistrust among the people in the country as several were left stranded outside their homes due to the restrictions. With Australia now relaxing norms it is expanding its home quarantine system and expanding its list of approved vaccines like Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and China’s Sinovac.
Can foreign travellers visit Australia now
Nothing so far has been said about foreign travellers entering Australia, the restrictions have been relaxed only for citizens and permanent residents as of now, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.
So far people were allowed to leave Australia only if they had compelling humanitarian or business reasons. Reuters sources say, the Australian government are in talks about foreign visitors to enter the country, but a timeline for the same was still uncertain.
Other countries that are allowing travel from India
Countries are gradually inching towards opening up international travel in a calibrated manner. For Indians, that meant relaxation of travel restrictions when they travel to countries like Canada, Thailand, and the United States.
The United Kingdom is engaging in talks to consider India’s vaccine certificate after it made alterations and warned of reciprocal actions towards travellers from Britain to India.
A number of other countries including Spain, Germany, Maldives, UAE and Turkey, etc are allowing Indian travellers.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.