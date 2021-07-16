Covid-19: A look at the latest guidelines for passengers across Indian states

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has colour-coded plan for domestic flyers and the guidelines vary according to the category — Yellow, Amber, Orange, and Red.
As Covid-19 cases dip across India, states have begun lifting curbs on entry of travellers. Air travel has changed a lot across the country with several states removing the strict norms for travellers.
Here are the Covid-19 guidelines different states have put in place for flyers:
Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s colour-coded plan for domestic flyers. According to the guidelines, people falling into different categories — Yellow, Amber, Orange, and Red — will have different guidelines. A Red level alert is for travellers from states and Union Territories with an above-5 per cent positivity rate. Travellers from regions with a new mutant will also be under strict restrictions and will have to either show a vaccination certificate for both doses or a negative RT-PCR test conducted not more than 72 hours before the day of travel. Travellers unable to show either document will need to quarantine for 14 days at a paid or institutional centre.
Maharashtra: The state government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have revoked the mandatory negative RT-PCR report requirement for fully-vaccinated tourists. However, they will have to furnish a certificate of vaccination for both doses.
Himachal Pradesh: The government recently removed the mandatory requirement for a negative RT-PCR result to enter the state.
Andhra Pradesh: While the state doesn’t require a negative RT-PCR report for flyers, passengers will have to undergo thermal screening prior to travel and register on the government portal. All asymptomatic passengers will also have to undergo a 14-day home quarantine.
Assam: Flyers will have to undergo thermal screening and rapid antigen tests upon landing. They will also need to spend seven days in quarantine no matter the test results.
Karnataka: Travellers from Maharashtra will have to furnish a negative RT-PCR report, no older than 72 hours. Boarding passes will only be issued to passengers who provide either a negative RT-PCR report or vaccination certificate for a minimum of one dose.
Goa: Flyer will need a negative RT-PCR report. The Expert Committee of the Goa government has also recommended allowing travellers with vaccination certificates to enter even if they don’t have a negative RT-PCR report.
West Bengal: Flyers are required to furnish a negative RT-PCR report no older than 72 hours.
