Coronavirus: World famous Ajanta-Ellora caves, other historical sites in Aurangabad shut till April 7

By: |
Published: March 16, 2020 6:09:54 PM

ajanta ellora, elloraAjanta and Ellora Caves, in Aurangabad in Maharashtra will be shut from Thursday till April 7. (IE)

Several historical sites, prime being the world famous Ajanta and Ellora Caves, in Aurangabad in Maharashtra will be shut from Thursday till April 7 as a precautionary move in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said.

The other sites that have been put under lockdown are the Bibi-ka-Maqbara, Aurangabad Caves, Daulatabad (Devgiri) Fort, all of which attract robust tourist footfalls, including foreign nationals.

“All monuments in Aurangabad under the Archeological Survey of India and Maharashtra government will remain closed from March 19 to April 7. Tourists who have been allowed to visit these sites over the next two days have already been screened by the ASI,” Collector Uday Choudhari said.

