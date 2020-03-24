Coronavirus update: Check Vistara guidelines before cancelling flights

Vistara ensured the proper cleanliness of its aircraft as per recommendations by aircraft manufacturers and prescribed by the authorities.

Coronavirus in India: With domestic commercial flight services are getting stopped from this midnight in the wake of deadly coronavirus, Vistara has issued guidelines for flyers who want to reschedule their itinerary. Vistara has said that if a flyer’s ticket is issued on or before March 31 for travel commencing on or before April 30, will be allowed to reschedule the journey for an alternate travel date till December 31. Flyers won’t need to pay any change fee. However, flyers will have to pay the fare difference.

For Vistara CV members, tier status re-evaluation is paused from March 18 to April 30. However, if Vistara CV members wish to reschedule their travel to a later date, Vistara is providing an offer We offer to opt for an alternate date without any change free. The airline has stated that Vistara members’ tier status re-evaluation will be paused but they will be able to enjoy their existing elite tier privileges during this period.

Vistara ensured the proper cleanliness of its aircraft as per recommendations by aircraft manufacturers and prescribed by the authorities. This means all cabins of Vistara’s aircraft, including seats, tray tables, latches, galley, seatbelt buckles, all lavatories and flight deck etc. are being disinfected after every flight. Cabin crew members in all Vistara aircraft was also provided with surgical masks, gloves, sanitizer wipes, and contact-less infrared thermometers.

Vistara was continuously monitoring flights across its network for risks. If a suspected case comes to the airline’s attention, either voluntarily or reported/observed by our crew (i.e. passengers exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19), Vistara’s operations and maintenance control centers are immediately informed for necessary action.

This includes immediate sanitization of the affected row including three rows ahead and behind of it, lavatory, sidewalls, tray tables, overhead compartments and carpets by approved cleaners, the airline said in a statement.