Coronavirus scare: Ready to pay? Aerocity hotels to reserve rooms for quarantine with meals, laundry, WiFi

Coronavirus outbreak: Three premier hotels in Delhi’s Aerocity directed to reserve rooms for quarantine! In light of the Coronavirus pandemic in India and to ramp up efforts to put people with travel history to Coronavirus-hit countries under quarantine, the Delhi government ordered three hotels in Aerocity near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to reserve 182 rooms the people travelling into India in case they opt for paid quarantine facilities, IE had reported. Orders were issued, under the provisions of Delhi Epidemic Diseases, COVID – 19 Regulations, 2020, after detailed consultations with the authorities of the three hotels in the Aerocity, the English daily quoted New Delhi District Magistrate Tanvi Garg as saying.

As per the orders, The IBIS hotel, The Lemon Tree Premier, and Red Fox have been asked to set aside 92 rooms, 54 and 36 rooms respectively. Garg added that the authorities are working in advance expecting people to opt for paid facilities in a short while.

The authorities have fixed the rate of a hotel room at Rs 3100 (excluding taxes) per day. The three hotels will provide a package that will include breakfast, lunch, dinner, two bottles of mineral water per day, tea and coffee along with other facilities such as WiFi and TV. Notably, these premier hotels have also been advised to not to mix the laundry of those who will opt for quarantine with the laundry of the general public.

Further, the hotels have been issued several safeguards such as serving meals to people under quarantine in their rooms, using only disposable containers. Hotels will have to keep in mind that the plates or containers used for the purpose of quarantined people must be disposed of as a bio-medical waste and hence, all the protocols should be abided while disposing of them. The security personnel have been charged with the duty of restricting the movement s of the people quarantined in these hostels. The government has also ordered the hotel management to observe and record the movement of those people through CCTVs.

Further, the room occupancy of these hotel rooms have been hit by the Coronavirus outbreak, which paved the way for several rounds of detailed discussion. Following this, the Delhi government reached a consensus with the hotel management, the report said further quoting unnamed government officials.