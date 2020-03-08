Coronavirus scare: Goa’s beaches deserted, tourism down by almost 50 per cent

“I was expecting Russian tourists by a charter flight. But I have received communication from them that they have cancelled the trip,” a hotelier from Calangute said. (Representational image)

The coronavirus scare in several countries across the world has started affecting tourism in Goa, with crowds at its famed beaches thinning and hotels reporting cancellations, industry stakeholders said on Sunday. Currently, two people have been quarantined in the state for suspected exposure to novel coronavirus and their samples have been sent for testing.

“I was expecting Russian tourists by a charter flight. But I have received communication from them that they have cancelled the trip,” a hotelier from Calangute said. “Even domestic tourists have cancelled their holidays. Beaches are deserted. Tourism was down by almost 50 per cent as it is and the coronavirus situation has hit it further,” said Manual Cardoso, General Secretary, All Goa Traditional Shack Owners’ Association. He said the government advisory asking people to avoid crowded places has also played a role as many tourists are not leaving their hotel rooms in fear.

Meanwhile, Goa Airport has increased the number of people being screened to curb the spread of the virus. In a tweet, airport authorities said, “For expedite screening of international pax, counters increased to three from two, with separate lanes for different flights. 3 Dr (doctors) and 3 paramedics in night and same number in day on Saturday/Sunday put in place with the help of Goa govt.”

The state government has set up isolation wards in the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Sankhalim Hospital and the TB Hospital in Margao. GMCH doctors said two people have been admitted in the isolation ward for suspected exposure to the virus and their samples have been sent for testing to NIV, Pune.