Coronavirus outbreak: Quarantine measures in Delhi tightened for those coming from abroad 

The Arvind Kejriwal -led Delhi state government has started putting all passengers from China, South Korea, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Iran under quarantine into two quarantine centres.

Coronavirus outbreak: Travellers heading to Delhi by flight, be alert and pay attention! Quarantine measures in Delhi have been tightened for all passengers coming from countries affected by COVID-19! Notably, the Union Health Ministry had issued a new set of guidelines to all state governments regarding the same, IE has reported. In the wake of Coronavirus spreading throughout the country and with an airport that sees a majority of international travellers coming to India, the Delhi government has taken stringent steps with regard to quarantining passengers coming from countries affected severely by the Coronavirus outbreak. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi state government has started putting all passengers from China, South Korea, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Iran under quarantine into two quarantine centres. The decision of the Delhi government has been taken post the issuance of the fresh guidelines from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to the state governments on protective measures against the Coronavirus, IE has reported.

According to the new guidelines put in place by the Delhi government, all passengers travelling back to India from these Coronavirus-hit countries will be sent to quarantine centres straightway after their arrival at the Delhi airport. The travellers will be segregated on the basis of their medical condition and presence of clinical features if any into three categories– A, B and C.

Category A has been assigned for the travellers presented with the higher risk and they will be separated from other passengers and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment. The passengers who present clinical features such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or have a travel history or residence in a country/area or territory that has reported transmission of COVID-19 14 days prior to the onset of the clinical features. Patients with acute respiratory problems who have been in contact with a COVID-19 case in the last 14 days have also been included in this category.

The passengers who are aged more than 60 years and have a history of any of Hypertension, Asthma and Diabetes along with the travel history to affected countries but have no symptoms of Covid-19 yet (asymptomatic) will be segregated under Category B which implies people at moderate risk. The passengers under category B will be quarantined for 14 days in Delhi under the observation of doctors. In case they develop any symptom of the disease, they will be shifted to hospitals equipped to tackle the disease.

Any other passenger coming back to India from these Coronavirus-affected countries and have no symptoms at all will be segregated the low-risk group–Category C. They will be put under observation for a day and then will be asked to put themself under self-quarantine for a fortnight.