Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple takes preventive measures; check details

Coronavirus Outbreak: Amid the growing cases of coronavirus in India, the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai is also taking precautions to reduce the spread of the virus in one of the most visited temples in India. Chairman of the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Aadesh Bandekar, while talking about the preventive measure taken over the coronavirus pandemic, said that all devotees are being given hand sanitizer while entering the temple premises, ANI reported. Moreover, all the hand railings in the temple and the floors are being sanitized and cleaned frequently to reduce the spread of the virus, the report further quoted Bandekar as saying.

This comes days after priests in the Prahladeshwar Temple in Varanasi tied a mask around a Shivlinga to spread awareness regarding the prevention against coronavirus. The priests in the Varanasi temple also told the devotees to not touch any of the idols, so that the spread of the novel coronavirus can be minimised as much as possible.

Novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is a disease which broke out from Wuhan in China in December last year. Though the Chinese government locked down Wuhan, the virus spread to other parts of the world at a pace faster than expected. Soon after, in January, three positive cases of the infection emerged in India’s Kerala. All three patients were, however, soon discharged after the recovery. However, over the last few weeks, the cases of coronavirus re-emerged in India and the toll of positive cases in the country has reached 84, including the three patients from Kerala who were earlier discharged. Out of the 84 patients, two senior citizens died of the disease, one in Karnataka’s Kalburgi and second in Delhi.

Meanwhile, due to the rapid increase in cases in India, several states have shut down schools, colleges, malls, swimming pools, gyms and cinema halls, to avoid mass gatherings which could aid in further spread of the disease. Moreover, on Saturday, the Centre announced that the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed over 5,000 people globally, will be treated as a notified disaster in India and declared that an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be given to the family of all those who die of the virus, including the personnel involved in relief operations or in response activities.