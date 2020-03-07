Coronavirus outbreak: Indigo waives off fee on change in bookings

Several people have been cancelling or changing their booking details due to the pandemic.

Coronavirus outbreak: Private carrier Indigo on Saturday announced that it will be waiving off any fees levied for changing bookings. The waiver would be applicable on all existing bookings between March 12 and March 31, 2020. This condition would also be applicable to any fresh bookings made during the period, the airline said in a statement. The move has come due to the rising fear amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Several people have been cancelling or changing their booking details due to the pandemic, causing them severe losses. However, the change fee waiver comes with certain terms and conditions. While the airline will not charge any extra fee for changing the booking, the difference between the fares of the two flights would be charged to the customer. Moreover, any passenger wishing to reschedule the booking will have to give advanced notice of three days to the airline.

Indigo Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter said that given the coronavirus outbreak, several passengers are concerned about “committing to travel”. In an effort to address this concern and also, to make the travel of the customers hassle-free, the airline has decided to take the step. He added that the move will help the passengers book the flights at prices they can afford, and have the flexibility of rescheduling the booking without having to pay any extra fees. He further said that while understanding the challenge posed by the coronavirus, Indigo believed that this step would encourage passengers to travel and keep the Indian tourism alleviated.

Coronavirus outbreak has severely hit the tourism industry, with most passengers cancelling their bookings and avoiding travel in fear that they might contract the disease which has killed over 3,100 people worldwide and affected another 1 lakh people globally. The panic among the Indian passengers has increased manifold since 31 cases of the virus emerged in the country over the last few weeks.