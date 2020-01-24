Coronavirus outbreak: IndiGo and Air India waive change and cancellation fee in flights connecting China

IndiGo currently runs two daily direct flights to China, one is on Delhi-Chengdu route and another is on Kolkata-Guangzhou route. (IE)

IndiGo and Air India on Friday announced that in view of the Coronavirus outbreak, they are offering change and cancellation fee waiver for all flights to or from China if the travel period is within next one month. IndiGo currently runs two daily direct flights to China, one is on Delhi-Chengdu route and another is on Kolkata-Guangzhou route. It will start a daily flight on Mumbai-Chengdu route from March 15. Air India has only one direct flight to China and it runs on Delhi-Shanghai route.

Dampening the celebrations of the Lunar New Year, China, in an unprecedented move, has shut down transportation in at least 13 cities — Wuhan and 12 of its neighbours — in central China’s Hubei province to contain the coronavirus. According to the National Health Commission in China, 26 people have died so far with over 880 confirmed cases being treated mostly in Hubei province. Twenty-nine provinces have reported the cases.

IndiGo said on Twitter, “In view of Coronavirus outbreak, we are offering change and cancellation fee waiver for all flights to/from China, effective 24th Jan to 24th Feb, 2020. Waiver is only towards the penalty charges. Fare difference, if any, will be applicable.” Similarly, Air India announced on Twitter, “In view of Coronovirus outbreak, Reissue/No-Show/Cancellation and refund charges for all international tickets for travel to/from China effective January 24, 2020 to February 24, 2020 is waived off. Waiver is only on the penalty charges. Any fare difference will be additional.”