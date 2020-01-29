Coronavirus outbreak: IndiGo, Air India suspend flight services to China

Help Desk and signage at Bengaluru International Airport (Image: Ministry of Health/ Twitter)

Amid the concern over the outbreak of Coronavirus in China, IndiGo Airlines on Wednesday announced the suspension of its flight services on Bengaluru-Hong Kong route from February 1, 2020, till further notice. It also added that flights on the Delhi-Chengdu route will remain suspended from February 1, 2020, to February 20, 2020. However, the low-cost carrier further stated that flights on the Kolkata-Guangzhou will operate as of now. National carrier Air India has also announced suspension of Delhi-Shanghai flight from January 31 to February 14

In a statement, the IndiGo authorities clarified that it will be refunding the full fare to the passengers who have been impacted by the suspension of flights to China.

Air India has kept one of its flights ready to evacuate Indian citizens from China’s Wuhan province. The airline is waiting for the necessary approvals from the Ministry of External Affairs and Health Affairs.

The MEA has already made a formal request with its Chinese counterpart for facilitating the evacuation of Indian citizens from Wuhan.

In a tweet, Raveesh Kumar, Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, said, the government has started the process to prepare for the evacuation of Indian citizens affected by the nCorona-2019 virus outbreak in China’s Hubei Province.

Apart from India, several other countries such as the US, UK, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea too have announced the halt of flight services until further notice.

Meanwhile, the AYUSH ministry has issued an advisory stating that homeopathic and Unani medicines could work in the prevention of novel coronavirus (nCoV) infections. The ministry has said that ‘Arsenicum album 30’- a homeopathic medicine can be taken empty stomach daily for three days as a prophylactic medicine against the infection.

According to the latest study conducted by the researchers from the University of Southampton in the UK has said that India is among the top 30 countries at “high-risk” from the spread of the coronavirus.