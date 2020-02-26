Coronavirus outbreak: India’s revised advisory recommends quarantine of passengers with travel history from three countries

The aircraft will return on February 27 with the remaining evacuees still stuck in Wuhan.

Coronavirus outbreak: India’s revised travel advisory is out! In a move to protect Indian citizens from a potential pandemic Covid 19, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued a travel advisory. The Ministry of Health has asked Indian citizens to refrain from traveling to South Korea, Iran, and Italy, the emerging epicenters of the noble coronavirus outbreak. The government has also stated that the people with the travel history from these three nations since February 10 will be quarantined upon their arrival in India. The Ministry of Health reiterated the helpline +91-11-23978046 or email ncov2019@gmail.com, it has started to help people with queries or confusions.

Meanwhile, India has provided medical supplies to China through military aircraft. The aircraft will also bring back more Indians from the Coronavirus-hit Wuhan city of the Hubei province. The aircraft will return on February 27 with the remaining evacuees still stuck in Wuhan. The earlier schedule of flying on February 20 was averted owing to a lack of clearance from the Chinese government.

The government had tightened the screening processes at different entry zones to India such as ports, airports, and border crossing points. The government had started screening passengers at all 21 airports for the passengers from all flights coming from China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand. The government had also empowered those airports with thermal scanners and handheld thermal detectors to provide a next level screening.

The Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on February 11 had said that the government was aware of the situation following the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus in China and had started measures assess its overall impact and situation in India.

At the start of this month, The central government had constituted a committee that held its first meeting on February 3 chaired by the Union Health Minister to draw a roadmap in combating the COVID-19 outbreak.