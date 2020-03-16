Coronavirus Outbreak: From Mumbai to Assam, various zoos, reserves and national parks shut

Assam hosts a total of four tiger reserves, five national parks and 19 wildlife sanctuaries in the state.

After shutting most of the public places including cinema halls, swimming pools and gyms to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, the authorities are shutting zoos, animal sanctuaries and national parks in the country. Assam has decided to shut all the tiger reserves, national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in the state from March 17 to March 29 in view of the Coronavirus pandemic, ANI reported.

Assam hosts a total of four tiger reserves, five national parks and 19 wildlife sanctuaries in the state and has one of the richest fauna present in the country. The decision to shut all the avenues of human-animal interaction as large number of foreign tourists are a regular feature at such places. Kids and school children also happen to be one of the most active visitors of such places. The decision comes one day after the civic body of Mumbai closed the city’s zoo in the wake of the deadly virus. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not specified till when the zoo will remain closed. Maharashtra has seen a total of 32 positive cases of the Coronavirus which is the highest in the country. After the decision taken by the Assam government, more states are expected to follow suit and shut the animal sanctuaries.

The recent development in Assam led to a buzz on the social media with twiterrati supporting the government decision. Some netizens also cracked joke with one user suggesting that since humans are caged in quarantine, animals should be set free. Another user expressed concern over the possibility of poachers getting active during the lull in the animal sanctuaries. A total of 114 positive cases have been traced in the country with maximum cases in Maharashtra followed by Kerala and Uttar Pradesh at 23 and 12 respectively. Out of the total cases 13 patients have been completely cured while 2 old age patients have succimbed to the virus. One woman aged 68 has died in Delhi while a 76 year old man breathed his last in Karnataka