Coronavirus outbreak: Entry closed for pilgrims at Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple from March 21

Coronavirus outbreak: Pilgrims, don’t rush to Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple as it is set to curb pilgrim’s entry from March 21! Following the COVID19 pandemic, the temple authorities have curbed the entry of pilgrims at the Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple in Kerala. Keeping in view the increasing number of coronavirus cases across the state, the shrine has imposed the ban, which will come into effect from March 21. All weddings, offerings such as ‘Choorunnu’ are to be cancelled till further notice as a precautionary measure. However, regular rituals will be conducted at the Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple as usual.

The Siddhivinayak temple and the popularly visited, famous Shirdi Sai temple were closed after the outbreak sparked concerns about the spread. Odisha’s famed Jagannath temple had also announced closure till further notice.

Tamil Nadu’s famous ‘Madurai Meenakshi’ temple had announced closure of entry to pilgrims till further notice, a measure that directly impacted tourist footfall to the temple city and bringing the number of visitors to an all-time low.

Earlier, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam had taken proactive steps to minimize people to people contact and done away with ‘Vaikunta compartments’ by introducing specific time slot tickets. However, given the increasing gravity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lord Venkateswaraswamy temple had announced that the shrine would be closed to pilgrims. The rituals of the temple would continue as usual and priests would be allowed inside the shrine to do the ritual offerings as per the temple norms.

The Lord Balaji temple had urged pilgrims to wait till March 31st for further notification regarding details as to when the shrine is set to open. The Sri Kalahasti temple, located close to the Lord Balaji temple, has also been shut till further notice.

With strict measures to curb the entry of pilgrims and by reducing the number of offerings and weddings that can be held there, the Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple is committed to minimize the risk of COVID-19 outbreak in its premises.

Given the gravity of the current COVID-19 pandemic, there is widespread concern to minimize large gatherings and person-to-person contact.