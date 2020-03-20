Coronavirus Outbreak: Coming to Delhi airport? Here is new operating procedure

The guidelines came on the back of some problems reported by international passengers at Delhi airport.

Delhi airport new standard procedure! Amid Coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has recently issued some guidelines for Delhi Airport. The guidelines came on the back of some problems reported by international passengers at Delhi airport. In a release, the Health Ministry stated that passengers coming from any Coronavirus hit country will be taken for thermal screening. In the procedure if anyone is found positive with COVID-19 infection, the passenger will be taken to a designated medical centre. Here is how the procedure will be done:

Standard Operating Procedure at Delhi airport during Coronavirus (Asymptomatic)

Passengers will be taken for thermal screening.

Post this, passengers who are asymptomatic, will go to designated immigration counters. They should have their passport and a copy of the filled self-reporting form.

Once they clear immigration, officers would retain their passports.

All passengers, in a batch of 30, will be escorted by CISF officers.

It is to note during this time, officers will hold passports.

After luggage collection, passengers will be moved to an area along with Delhi government officials.

There would be 5 screening counters in the triage area where leading medical staff will handover the passport and will be sent for home quarantine along with a home quarantine advisory.

Standard Operating Procedure at Delhi airport during Coronavirus (Symptomatic)

All those who will test positive for the novel Coronavirus will be escorted to the isolation wards and quarantine facilities.

The passengers with high risk will be asked to fill a declaration form for the kind of facility they want. It could be a paid hotel facility or a government quarantine facility. This is subject to availability.

Meanwhile, the government has said that people should maintain strict home quarantine. Failure in doing so can result in penal action. India has recently restricted the entry of all passengers from the UK, Europe, Afghanistan, among other countries. This applies for Indians as well.