Coronavirus lockdown: Airlines to not issue refunds for cancelled tickets, to offer free rescheduling instead; check terms

Coronavirus lockdown: Hours after the domestic and international flight operations were cancelled till May 3rd, the airlines have said that they will not refund the money back for cancelled tickets and customers can get their tickets scheduled for the next available date, PTI reported. The airlines have also said that no additional fee will be charged to avail the facility of rescheduling tickets due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The decision to suspend the operations of all domestic and international flights was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3rd. The decision to cancel the operations was taken by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. MoS, Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri said that it was vital to extend the nationwide lockdown and hinted at resuming the operation of the flights after the end of the lockdown. Private carrier Indigo airline has also announced its plans of resuming its flight operations from May 4. However, it remains unclear whether the airlines will resume domestic as well as international operations from May 4.

Apart from domestic travelers, the lockdown has forced hundreds of Indian nationals to stay put in different countries of the world. The stranded people include Indian students and working professionals who could not come back to India due to the ban on the entry of international flights. Apart from air travel, the extension of the nationwide lockdown has also forced the Indian Railways to suspend its operations. The Railways has suspended the operations of all its Express, Superfast and passenger trains. Only goods trains are being run to supply essential supplies to different parts of the country. Lakhs of migrant workers have also been stuck in large cities without any livelihood and shelter hoping to get back to their native places.