Coronavirus India Update: Spicejet to operate special flight from Delhi to Jodhpur; IndiGo offers services

Coronavirus India Update: SpiceJet will operate a special flight to transport 142 Indians, who were evacuated from Iran following the outbreak of deadly Coronavirus COVID-19, to Jodhpur from Delhi. The special flight will take off from Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in the national capital at 01:40 hours and land at Jodhpur airport at 02:55 hours on March 29, the airline said in a statement. These 142 Indian passengers will be kept in a quarantine facility run by the government in Jodhpur.

Domestic flights have been suspended across India and the country has been placed under 21-day complete lockdown. SpiceJet will operate a special flight following the request of the government of India, the airline said. SpiceJet will deploy Boeing 737 aircraft for the special operation. SpiceJet will ensure that all safety protocols laid down by the government are strictly followed by the airline’s crew members, the statement reads. The Boeing 737 aircraft will be thoroughly cleaned and fumigated following its return to Delhi. Subsequently, SpiceJet will follow all the protocols for its crew members, the airline said.

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said his airline is proud to operate this special flight to help our Government and our fellow citizens in a small way in this joint fight against coronavirus. He asserted that SpiceJet is committed to providing its services during such a national crisis.

IndiGo has also offered to ferry supply of essential commodities such as medicine, equipment, and relief samples from one part of the country to another. The airline has stated that its aircraft and crews are present at all major cities across India. They are willing to fly in the service of the nation, IndiGo said in the statement. Lufthansa has operated a special aircraft from Delhi to Frankfurt to take back German citizens. A Lufthansa A380 aircraft came from Frankfurt to Delhi and has departed for Germany from IGI airport.