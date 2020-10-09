Coronavirus in Kerala: Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple closed till October 15; check details

However, the Covid-19 mortality in the state has been one of the lowest in the country with only 930 recorded casualties related to Coronavirus complications.

Pilgrims and residents of Thiruvananthapuram city, take note! The famed Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in the capital city of Kerala has been closed for devotees. This development comes in the wake of some staff members at the temple who tested positive for Coronavirus, news agency ANI reported in their tweet. In the latest decision, the temple administration has decided to keep the temple closed for devotees till October 15. While the number of temple staff members who have tested positive for Coronavirus remains undisclosed, two priests at the temple have also been confirmed to have tested positive, ANI reported.

The doors of the temple, which is visited by devotees from far flung areas of the country, were opened on August 26 only after the temple was suddenly closed at the onset of Coronavirus cases in the country in March. The temple had remained closed for more than five months before it re-opened in August. With the latest decision, the devotees who had planned to visit the famous shrine before October 15 will have to cancel their visit. According to various media reports, all the temple staff members who have tested positive for Coronavirus were asymptomatic.

Kerala, which was appreciated for controlling the spread of the deadly virus in the initial months, has of late been reporting a large number of cases. More than 2.5 lakh people have been confirmed positive in the state with a large chunk of active Coronavirus patients at present. However, the Covid-19 mortality in the state has been one of the lowest in the country with only 930 recorded casualties related to Coronavirus complications.

Other major temples which have re-opened after the Covid-19 restrictions were lifted include the Vaishno Devi temple, Shri Kamakhya Devi temple in Guwahati among others. While the Vaishno Devi temple had thrown open its doors for devotees in the month of August only, the Kamakhya temple was opened in last month only. A detailed standard operating procedure has been prepared to conduct the daily rituals and organise darshan for the devotees. Cap on the number of visitors has also been imposed by the Vaisho Devi temple authorities. At present, the maximum of only 5000 devotees can visit the temple situated in the vicinity of Himalayas.