Coronavirus in India update: Indigo issues fresh cancellation, rescheduling rules, policy

Indigo airlines cancellation fee, rules, policy: IndiGo has waived-off change fees on domestic flights. The airline has announced that no change fees for flights already booked between March 12, 2020 and March 31, 2020. With an aim to address passengers’ concerns about flight cancellation or reschedule charges due to the spread of Corovirus. IndiGo stated that it has waived off “normal change fees” which will help flyers book flights at affordable fares without worrying about rescheduling and change fees.

Check latest flight ticket cancellation policy, fee, and rules of Indigo

For bookings made between March 9, 2020 till March 31, 2020, for any travel date, one can reschedule your journey multiple times, without paying any change fee. However, flight fare difference if any will be applicable. Indigo passengers must take note that the changes have to be made at least 3 days prior to the air travel date.

If the travel date is on or before March 31, 2020, a passenger can reschedule his/her journey several times for travel before March 31, 2020 without paying any change fee. However, one can reschedule your journey only once for travel beyond March 31, 2020 without paying any change fee. Indigo flyers must make changes at least 3 days prior to your currently booked date of travel to avail change fee waiver.

Indigo flyers can reschedule the reservation through the airline’s official website, with concerned travel agencies or travel desks or through IndiGo contact center. However, there would be no cancellation fee waiver if someone wants to cancel his/her reservation.