Coronavirus in India: Canceling flights? Know GoAir’s latest cancellation, reschedule policy, helpline

Go Air helpline is 1800 2100 999. Flyers can call for any assistance like ticket cancellation, rescheduling, or flight status. (Reuters image)

GoAir helpline, cancellation, flight status: One of the leading airlines in India, GoAir has announced its latest flight ticket cancellation policy in the wake of the spread of deadly Coronavirus COVID-19 across the country. Most parts of India have been witnessing unprecedented lockdown due to the deadly virus which has infected over 160 countries around the world. While, train, bus services have been suspended, domestic flights are allowed to fly. In this scenario, Go Air has listed out its flight ticket policy and helpline for the convenient of its passengers.

Go Air helpline

Go Air flight ticket cancellation

Go Air has cancelled all flights from Delhi Airport (DEL), Mumbai Airport (BOM), and Bengaluru Airport (BLR) with flight numbers like G8 33, G8 34, G8 43, G8 44, G8 23, and G8 24 have been cancelled until April 15, 2020. Go Air had cancelled all its flights for March 22 keeping in mind the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for ‘Janta Curfew’. The airline has issued rescheduling guidelines for travel between March 19 and April 15, 2020 and April 15 and September 30, 2020.

Those who have booked tickets for travel between March 20 and April 15, 2020:

“No need for the passenger to call GoAir or their travel agent prior to departure. Passengers can simply not show up for their flight. All tickets will be protected and passengers can reschedule their travel without any fees for up to one year from the original date of travel. The new ticket will be issued for the same passenger name for any GoAir flight (not necessarily the original sector the passenger booked their ticket on) without any rescheduling fee. Fare differential will be applied, if applicable,” Go Air said in a statement.

Those who have booked tickets for travel between April 15 and September 30, 2020:

“Rescheduling charges are waived to reschedule the ticket for any flight until September 30 (Passenger name and sector have to be the same). Fare differential will be applied, if applicable. Rescheduling may be made directly via the “Manage Booking” option on the website or by calling the contact centre at 1800 2100 999,” Go Air said in a statement.

If flyers have booked flight tickets via travel agents, they need to contact their travel agents in order to reschedule or cancel flights.