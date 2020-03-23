Coronavirus impact: Air India issues new flight cancellation, rescheduling advisory; check new rules

Air India has stated that waivers can be availed by passengers who have 098 flight tickets for domestic flights issued till May 31, 2020. (Reuters image)

Air India flight cancellation: In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak in India, Air India has decided to offer a host of waivers for its passengers. According to the national carrier, it wants to help reduce the stress and anxiety of the flyers during these tough circumstances. Air India wants to facilitate flyers who want to postpone the date of travel, the airline said in a statement.

Air India has stated that waivers can be availed by passengers who have 098 flight tickets for domestic flights issued till May 31, 2020. The travel period for the booked tickets must be between March 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020. These flights include inbound or outbound. The rebooking or re-issuance or cancellation is applicable on domestic flights.

Air India has stated that if the flight is cancelled, flyers need not call Air India or Travel Agent through whom the tickets have been booked. Flyers don’t even have to report to the airport for rescheduling the flight. Flyers’ tickets will be protected at full unutilized value.

Air India won’t levy any show charges and flyer tickets will be protected at full value or unutilized value. If a flyer is not sure of the travel date, then he/she must present the booking for cancellation at least 48 hours before departure of the flight at any Air India Offices, Air India Call center or Travel agent who issued the ticket.

According to Air India advisory, based on the validity of flyers’ flight tickets, passengers can reschedule travel without paying any date change or sector change fees till September 30, 2020 or March 31, 2021. If there is any fare difference, passengers need to pay the difference. However, the new date means the date of commencement of the new itinerary.

“Once you decide the date for travel, you can call your travel agent or contact Air India depending upon how the ticket was originally booked and get the ticket reissued. Passenger must retain a copy of e-ticket with a ticket number for endorsement,” Air India advisory stated.