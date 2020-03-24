Coronavirus hits domestic flights! Check Spicejet flight cancellation policy

However, flyers will need to pay the fare difference if they opt for the rescheduling of flight tickets.

Spicejet flight cancellation: Spicejet has announced that passengers, who have booked flight tickets for travel till September 30, 2020, won’t need to pay change fees for rescheduling their itinerary. The airline has laid down two conditions – Firstly, flyers, who have made all bookings made on or after March 14, 2020, will be allowed to reschedule your booking one time for travel until September 30, 2020 without paying any change fees. Secondly, flyers, who have made bookings on or before March 13, 2020 with travel date on or before March 31, 2020 are allowed to reschedule booking one time for travel till April 30, 2020 without paying any change fees.

However, flyers will need to pay the fare difference if they opt for the rescheduling of flight tickets. If passengers want to cancel flight tickets, the airline will levy Cancellation charges as per the policy. Flyers must take note that changes have to be made 3 days prior to the travel date. Flyers can reschedule or cancel their flight tickets directly on Spicejet’s website on “Manage Booking” or visit https://book.spicejet.com/retrievebooking.aspx.

Flyers must remember that this is a limited period waiver. SpiceJet has categorically stated that it reserves the right to withdraw this waiver without prior notice. According to Spicejet, those who have made the group bookings won’t be able to avail the waiver. Those, who have made group bookings, can write to groupdesk@spicejet.com.

Spicejet helpline: Flyers can contact Spicejet helpline number at +91-9871803333, and +91 965 400 3333.

According to Union Health Ministry data on March 24, a total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases for Indian nationals is 451, a total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for foreign nationals is 41, cured or discharged or migrated have been 37 and 9 people have died.