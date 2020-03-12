Coronavirus outbreak: Taking an Air India flight? Services suspended to these COVID19-hit nations; check details

Coronavirus updates: On Wednesday night, Air India’s announcement came right after the government suspended all visas, barring few exceptions, till April 15 to arrest the growing number of Coronavirus cases in India.

Coronavirus latest news: In the view of growing Coronavirus cases, Air India, the country’s national carrier, announced on Wednesday that it will be suspending all flight services to Rome and Milan in Italy and Seoul in South Korea. Both these countries, Italy and South Korea, are the worse Coronavirus-hit nations after the People’s Republic of China where it was first reported. Announcing Air India’s decision, an official said that flights to Rome in Italy are being suspended from, March 15 to March 25. In addition, flights to Seoul in South Korea and Milan in Italy are being discontinued from March 14 to March 28.

On Wednesday night, Air India’s announcement came right after the government suspended all visas, barring few exceptions, till April 15 to arrest the growing number of Coronavirus cases in India. According to the official announcement, all visas barring official, diplomatic, UN/International Organisations, projects and employment visas are suspended till April 15 this year. The decision will come into effect from 1200GMT on 13th March 2020 at the port of departure.

The Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cardholders’ visa-free travel facility is also suspended till April 15. All travellers coming to India, including Indian citizens, arriving from or those who have visited PR China, Italy, Republic of Korea, France, Iran, Spain and Germany after February 15, 2020, will be quarantined for a minimum of 14 days.

Air India’s flight from Milan, which landed at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport on Wednesday, was taken into an isolation bay and all passengers were screened as part of the ongoing screening and prevention process. Flight’s operating crew has been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

India has also closed border with its eastern neighbour Myanmar at Manipur to check the Coronavirus outbreak in the far-flung region. Myanmar, though, is untouched by the wrath of Coronavirus as no confirmed case has been reported so far from the country. Manipur chief minister announced the decision saying that they have taken this decision as a precautionary measure to prevent transmission of coronavirus.