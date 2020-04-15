Corona lockdown guidelines changed! Hotels, motels, homestays, lodges to open after April 20

The changes have been made to bring in proper availability of services for the public after a fairly long period under lockdown.

The Union Home Ministry has allowed services of hotels, motels, homestays and lodges after April 20 in its latest notification issued on Thursday. This permission will, however, be conditional. The latest decision on hotels, motels and lodges have been taken keeping in mind the individuals who were left stranded in different cities post the imposition of nationwide lockdown. The changes have been made to bring in proper availability of services for the public after a fairly long period under provisions of harsh lockdown across the country.

A notification of the Ministry of Home Affairs today said, “Hotels, homestays, lodges and motels, which are accomodating tourists and persons stranded due to lockdown, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew” will be allowed activities from April 20. To allow these services, states/UTs/district administrators will have to ensure that all preparatory arrangements for social distancing and other requirements to prevent COVID-19 spread are in place.

The issue of people being stuck in cities after imposition of lockdown has made life difficult for administrations across various states. The central government and state governments have tried to convey their message to people stuck to stay put wherever they are and the administration will ensure food and shelter for them. The allowance for hotels will also help tourists who were not able to return to their homes on time before the lockdown was called.

Earlier on April 14, the day when the lockdown was scheduled to be lifted, PM Narendra Modi had extended it until May 3 in wake of the surge in the number of Coronavirus cases. He had called upon his countrymen to fight the coronavirus and lauded their efforts in the same at the cost some unbearable pain. Modi in his speech had hinted that the government will bring in some relief for various sectors of the economy such as agriculture and rural industries.

Experts in the last few days have opined that the lockdown measures called by the PM on March 24 have paid dividend. Experts have said that the lockdown has helped India in efforts to flatten the curve of Coronavirus.

The number of Coronavirus cases in the country has surpassed 9750 mark with 977 deaths. The doctors and health care workers across the country have been successful in curing a total of 1305 people who were infected with Coronavirus but their efforts could not be enough to save lives of 377 people from highly-infectious Covid-19.