Communication to cultural awareness: Here are the top 10 hospitality and tourism soft skills

Hospitality is one of the oldest industries, one that has continued to survive and thrive while embracing the need to constantly grow and adapt to new, upcoming trends as well as regulations. Along with this, it is also adapting to new technology and innovations with open hands to provide the best to its patrons. With this quality of constant evolution in the hospitality industry, there are also a number of core set of skills which remain constant. Soft skills, especially in the hospitality sector, are of paramount importance for flourishing in the “people’s business”. People skills, being the ground of human interaction even in our day-to-day life, holds all the more value in offering a brand’s services and building trust with its customer base. These hospitality soft skills involve not only direct interaction with customers, but also for successful management of teams whose goal is to satisfy the patrons in what is most undoubtedly a labour-intensive industry. FinancialExpress.com got in touch with Rajan Bahadur, CEO of Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council to understand what skills work in the tourism and hosptality industry. Here are the top 10 hospitality and tourism soft skills listed by Rajan Bahadur which will allow your business to grow not just in numbers, but also at an inter-personal level.

Empathy and emotional intelligence

Hospitality employees with adept EQ skills can effectively focus on their guests’ needs and individual concerns to ensure they are welcomed and pleased with their time spent with that business. Now, since guests today require much more than a single meal or a room to stay in, it is crucial that their experience is enhanced to various degrees to enhance the overall guest experience. Moreover, being in a team where individual concerns are valued and there is a culture of empathy and understanding, even the employees are more likely to feel valued and perform at their best. Not only does this make for a better guest experience, additionally it also has a significant positive impact on employee retention levels and absenteeism.

Teamwork

Employees who have well-rounded communication and interpersonal skills prove to be much more approachable and therefore better to work with, adding immense value to the team and its overall output and performance. After all, at the bottom, it is only the collective work of an organization and its workforce that needs to be applied in order to flourish and excel in the ever-evolving industry of hospitality.

Customer service skills

For businesses in the hospitality and tourism industry, the customer is at the very top, as a result, it is important to build trust and great relationships with them to ensure their return and investment in your provided service. For this reason, it is imperative that the customer’s needs are always met and they are satisfied with your services.

Rajan Bahadur, CEO of Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council

Networking skills

Networking is crucial for improving relations with the patrons and making them use any brand’s services again. Building a reliable relationship with guests is a key component in keeping hospitality firms running in the long run.

Influencing skills

Possessing influencing skills allows one to motivate and have an impact on fellow team members to support, collaborate and work hard towards a common goal without forcing or ordering them. Doing so relies on strong interpersonal and influential skills. Without a harmonious relationship among the team members, the immense pressure of work cannot be delivered successfully. An influential leader inspires trust and motivates people to work well together as a team.

Communication

In the hospitality and tourism industry, constant interaction with the people is a professional mandate. Hence, effective communication is necessary to deliver cogent thoughts and is the key to getting ahead in the industry. fundamental ways this industry operates. This ability to communicate well will enable you to build trust within the team as well as help bond with others in your industry who come from diverse backgrounds.



Stress and time management

The hospitality industry requires managing a heavy workload at a fast pace. The expectation to do several things at once over a short time span can lead to one feeling overwhelmed. For careers in hospitality and tourism, one needs to be prepared to multi-task and remain cool and collected if you are to perform well, grow and achieve greater efficiency and customer satisfaction through your work.

Problem-solving

Being able to fill multiple roles in a hospitality or tourism enterprise is a way for an employee to demonstrate their value as a vital and resourceful employee. Being able to keep up on one’s feet and being able to juggle different tasks simultaneously is the determining factor when it comes to professional success and one of the most valued soft skills in the hospitality and tourism industry. Thus, it becomes important to train oneself in managing crises and coming up with feasible solutions and precautionary steps for future for the same.



Cultural awareness

With globalization, hospitality and tourism establishments are ever likely to host customers of a variety of nationalities and linguistic and cultural backgrounds. The ability to be culturally aware and truly understand the food, as well as the ethics of another culture, is crucial to building a successful career in this sector. Typically customers will not always share the same values and practices, so it’s important to break free from cultural barriers to help the customers feel comfortable and at home with the services you offer.

Flexibility

In comparison with other professions, the hospitality and tourism industry demands their associated employees work during unconventional hours including nights and weekends. It is also required to be adept at switching from one task to another as the situation may arise. Thus, having the soft skill of being flexible in one approach and customizing it as per the changing situation is an essential attribute to succeed in the hospitality and tourism sector.

The above-mentioned skills listed by Rajan Bahadur are some of the core soft skills which are necessary to provide a positive, memorable guest experience. With the increasing number of tourists and guests in the global hub, their expectations also are evolving rapidly. This highlights the need for better-trained employees with refreshed soft skills and EQ. Investing in better training of hospitality employees in developing appropriate soft skills would yield much better growth results for the hospitality enterprise and additionally aid in eliminating the skills gap in the industry.