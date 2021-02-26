Colour, culture, cuisine! Rajasthan goes into new normal mode with Maru Mahotsav festival

The festival showcases the colourful culture of Rajasthan through various activities, competitions, and cultural performances. (Rajasthan Tourism Twitter)

Covid, despair, and dampened spirits mark the festivities of 2020 but with the advent of vaccines against Coronavirus, the vibes are gradually making comeback. Encompassing the vivid colours of Rajasthan’s glorious culture, the iconic ‘Maru Mahotsav’ or ‘Desert Festival’ returns to Jaisalmer. A globally famed annual festival, the Mahotsav was held back last year due to the COVID pandemic along with other major social and public events. However, as the festival takes place amid safety measures and COVID prevention guidelines, it also marks the return of other designated festivities.

Rajasthan is home to several festivals of global prestige, the tourism department has categorised the festivals in 41 minor, 9 medium and 15 large events. In addition, there are many privately promoted cultural and other events that attract a large number of visitors. All these have been on hold but are making a gradual return with “Maru Mahotsav” in the lead.

The three day Desert Festival has started on February 24 and in consideration of the COVID situation it has an increased focus on live broadcast also this year.

The festival is having interesting events like the performing of renowned singer Khailash Kher, moustache and turban tying competitions as well as a sand art display, camel decorative show and musical and cultural shows. The highlights of “Desert Festival 2021” in Jaisalmer are Night Bazar till 1 am, theme restaurant at a fort, all monuments to remain open till 11 pm, light and sound show every day from 10.11 pm during the festival.

District Administration appealed to residents of the district to decorate their homes during the festival and make ‘rangolis’ in front of their houses. Owners of houses best decorated will be awarded by the administration. Signages in the Golden City have been coloured with a golden yellow colour.

The live broadcast of “Maru Mahotsav-2021” is being done on YouTube, Instagram handles of Rajasthan Tourism, the official said. Digital walls have installed at railway stations, airports, and other places in the city to provide tourists with information about the daily programmes at the festival.

The festival showcases the colourful culture of Rajasthan through various activities, competitions, and cultural performances. One can witness folk performances, fascinating competitions, and beauty pageants during the three-day-long annual festival at Jaisalmer. Apart from this, exquisite handicrafts will be displayed at the fair.

“Rajasthan is known for its colourful culture and our festivals are a reflection of the same. These have traditionally attracted visitors from all over the world,” said Nishant Jain, Director, Department of Tourism, Rajasthan. He also said, “Unfortunately, the pandemic of COVID halted these for almost a year, however, due to effective control on the disease in the state, we are now confidently opening up with safety measures.”